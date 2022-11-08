The announcement was made around 40 minutes before the National League North fixture was scheduled to kick-off.

A club statement read: “Following heavy rainfall at Mill Farm, we can confirm that tonight’s National League North fixture between AFC Fylde and Blyth Spartans has been postponed.

The Mill Farm pitch was adjudged unplayable Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

“After a thorough inspection and long deliberation by match referee Richard Holmes and club officials, the playing surface at Mill Farm has been deemed unplayable, with player safety of paramount importance.

“AFC Fylde apologises for any inconvenience caused following the late decision. A new date for the fixture, including ticket details, will be confirmed in due course.”

Fylde are already playing catch-up in the league as a result of all three ties in the FA Cup's qualifying rounds requiring replays.

They face a fourth Tuesday replay next week, following Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Gillingham in the first round.

Interim boss Andy Taylor’s side started the evening ninth in the league but may well slip further, with nine games set to go ahead tonight. That will leave the Coasters four games behind some of their rivals.

They have fixtures scheduled for five of the next six Tuesdays in the run-up to Christmas.