AFC Fylde v Blyth Spartans postponed at short notice
AFC Fylde's home game against Blyth Spartans this evening has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
The announcement was made around 40 minutes before the National League North fixture was scheduled to kick-off.
A club statement read: “Following heavy rainfall at Mill Farm, we can confirm that tonight’s National League North fixture between AFC Fylde and Blyth Spartans has been postponed.
“After a thorough inspection and long deliberation by match referee Richard Holmes and club officials, the playing surface at Mill Farm has been deemed unplayable, with player safety of paramount importance.
“AFC Fylde apologises for any inconvenience caused following the late decision. A new date for the fixture, including ticket details, will be confirmed in due course.”
Fylde are already playing catch-up in the league as a result of all three ties in the FA Cup's qualifying rounds requiring replays.
They face a fourth Tuesday replay next week, following Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Gillingham in the first round.
Interim boss Andy Taylor’s side started the evening ninth in the league but may well slip further, with nine games set to go ahead tonight. That will leave the Coasters four games behind some of their rivals.
They have fixtures scheduled for five of the next six Tuesdays in the run-up to Christmas.
Fylde are due to appoint a permanent manager to succeed James Rowe by the end of the week, according to the timetable laid out by the club.