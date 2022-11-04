They have had a full week on the training ground to prepare for the Mill Farm showdown and are, for once, not expected to win.

Managing expectations at a full-time club in National League North is a task interim boss Andy Taylor has got to grips with over the past month, though tomorrow they enjoy underdog status.

AFC Fylde celebrate Danny Rowe's winning goal against Peterborough Sports last weekend Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Fylde had played on seven successive Tuesdays before this week, partly because all three qualifying rounds of the cup required replays, and Taylor was grateful for a match-free midweek.

He told The Gazette: “We've not had many of those, so it's good. Early in the week we took advantage for a bit of recovery, then we built up over the week and got some really good work done.

“The expectation will be on Gillingham to win, so it's almost a free hit. We can play with freedom and express ourselves.

"It makes a nice change because we are expected to win most games we play in due to the infrastructure of the club and we have to deal with that.

“It's part of being a Fylde player or being on the staff here. There's a natural pressure that comes with it and part of my job at the moment is managing the frustration at times.

"Winning isn't always straightforward and we have to be patient and believe in what we are doing. It won't always go right, but if we keep trying to do the right things, then more often than not it will with the quality we have.”

Last Saturday was a case in point, when Taylor sensed some “desperation” in his side’s play before Danny Rowe’s late strike got Fylde back to winning ways at home to Peterborough Sports after successive defeats.

Fylde stand seventh and could lose further ground with most NL North clubs in league action tomorrow.

But Taylor says those league rivals would wish they could swap places with Fylde and be dreaming of an FA Cup upset this weekend.

The Gills stand 20th in the fourth tier, having won only two of this season's 16 league games.

Fylde have had some memorable FA Cup runs, earning a trip to Taylor’s former club Sheffield United in the third round three seasons ago, though they are yet to beat EFL opposition.

"It was good to be part of that run and a nice memory going back to my old club,” says Taylor.

“It would be nice to take our first League scalp. We aren't concerned with records but we are hoping we are still be in the cup come 5pm on Saturday.

“It will be a great experience and a really good, positive day for the club.”

The break in the usual routine is not a long one, though, with Fylde due back in league action at home to Blyth Spartans next Tuesday.

Taylor said: “Our full focus is on Gillingham but then we switch focus back to the bread and butter of the league, hopefully having caused an upset."

