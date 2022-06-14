Luca's Lytham Tournament has kick-start after three years

The competition for players with disabilities attracted teams from all over the UK for a full day of action which saw around 400 trophies presented.

Organiser Luca Lanzini thanked sponsors McDonalds and Lytham Round Table and the tournament was blessed with glorious weather as it returned after a three-year hiatus enforced by the pandemic.

Polton C were one of the six groups winners in the Lytham Football Tournament

Winners in the six groups were as follows.

Bolton Wanderers B defeated local side Inter St Annes on penalties in group one.

Dunton and Broughton go the better of Polton A 2-1 in group two, while Polton C team were winners of group C, defeating Sherwood CA C in another match to go to penalties.

Group four had Northern Irish winners in St James A, whose match against Blaby A was another which required a shootout.

Group five was celebrated in Scotland as Blantyre edge out Northern Irish side St James B by the only goal.

And finally there was another Polton win in group six as their Platinum team overcame Sken Men B 2-0.

Luca, who takes on the massive job of organising this event singlehanded, is already turning his thoughts to next year's event.

He is always on the lookout for sponsorship, donations and old trophies which can be cleaned and/or restored.