Lower Breck 1 Squires Gate 3: Five games unbeaten following away day victory

Following Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Winsford United, Gate made two changes with Nathan Bartram replacing Olly Muir and Wealth Da Silva making his full debut up front in place of the unavailable Prince Yelegon.

An end-to-end start saw Bartram’s cross almost find Dean Ing before the same player made a goalline clearance at the other end.

The hosts saw a further two efforts go off target before Gate keeper Alec McLachlan tipped a further attempt over the bar.

Josh Westwood scored Squires Gate's second goal Picture: Ian Moore

Gate rallied as Ryan Riley’s cross towards Jacob Ridings was cleared before they took a 23rd minute lead.

Josh Westwood intercepted an attack and found Da Silva, who cut back onto his right foot and fired an unstoppable strike into the far corner.

They almost grabbed a second eight minutes later when Ridings collected Jack Iley’s pass but, from a tight angle, saw his shot well saved.

Joel Mills weaved his way past two home defenders but saw his effort kept out, moments before failing to connect with Ridings’ ball across goal.

Gate were made to pay for those missed chances when Lower Breck equalised just before the break, a goal kick being flicked on for Sean Miller to fire home confidently.

Bartram continued to be involved at either end, clearing from inside his own area before seeing a cross deflected behind for a corner which Ing headed narrowly off target.

Riley saw another corner headed just wide by Westwood on the hour but, two minutes later, they combined again with the latter heading into the bottom corner.

Gate began to control the game with Ing seeing a curling effort from distance fly just wide before going close again through another Riley set-piece.

McLachlan, who had a fairly quiet second half, had to hold one sharp effort from the hosts before Riley sent a free-kick against the woodwork on 81 minutes.

However, the three points were wrapped up five minutes later when substitute Josh Okan chased down a ball and fired home his first goal for the club.

McLachlan made two more excellent saves in the closing stages as Gate held on to record their first win of 2022 and make it five games unbeaten.

Luke Evans’ men are due to be back in action tomorrow when they host Vauxhall Motors.

Squires Gate: McLachlan, Ridings, Welsh, Gray, Bartram, Westwood, Riley, Iley, Da Silva, Ing, Mills. Subs: Abankwah, Rogers, Gil, Okan, Hothersall.