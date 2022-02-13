Squires Gate 0 Winsford United 0: Classy keepers keep game goalless

Luke Evans made three changes to the side which had drawn at Avro, with Alec McLachlan, Jack Iley and Prince Yelegon coming in for Mike Hale, Nathan Bartram and Saad Mekkaoui-Abouzaid.

Gate looked to start on the front foot and almost had a first-minute chance but the offside flag was raised against striker Dean Ing.

Dean Ing forces the Winsford keeper into a diving save Picture: IAN MOORE

Keeper McLachlan, back in the side after a short return to the Blackpool FC Academy, was called into action on eight minutes, making a fine save with his feet.

Conditions were making it tough for both sides but Winsford created a chance from a well- worked throw down the left but the shot from the edge of the box was fired well over.

Gate’s first real sight of goal came on 23 minutes, when Iley whipped in a great ball from the left for Ing, who headed wide.

Yelegon then did well to force an error in the Winsford back line and the keeper fouled Jacob Ridings just outside the box, though Iley's low free-kick flew just wide.

Ridings was soon forced off with an injury sustained earlier and replaced by Max Rogers.

Josh Westwood had a header well saved after a good free-kick by Olly Muir.

Gate's last effort of the first half was a Dan Gray shot from distance which was parried away, then the visitors headed wide at the other end.

The second half got off to an end-to-end start as Yelegon beat the Winsford keeper to a ball in behind but no-one was in the box to meet his cross.

The visitors then had an even better chance after good work down the right but fired over the bar.

Chances then dried up for both sides until Gate introduced the previous weekend's super- sub Josh Okan, who stretched the game and a good opening for Ing on 67 minutes resulted in hIs powerful drive being parried away.

Good work by Rogers and Yelegon created another chance but again the keeper denied Ing, and Rogers later fired over from the edge of the box.

New signing Wealth Da Silva was introduced on 75 minutes and had a great chance for a debut goal only for another good save to keep the game level.

And Gate were grateful to their keeper three minute from time, when McLachlan pulled off a double save.

The point sees Gate slip a spot to 18th ahead of Thursday's visit to Lower Breck.

Gate: McLachlan, Ridings, Welsh, Gray, Muir, Westwood (c), Riley, Iley, Yelegon, Ing, Mills

Subs: Abankwah, Rogers, Gil, Okan, Da Silva