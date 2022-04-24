Loughborough 4 Fylde Women 1: Super season despite last-day defeat

Joint-managers Kim Turner and Danielle Young guided Fylde to a third-placed finish in the FA Women's National Northern Premier, exceeding all expectations.

A Loughborough side needing points to secure their status in this third tier of the English game were too hungry for Fylde but it took late goals to clinch it.

Fylde Women bosses Kim Turner (left) and Danielle Young toast a successful season Picture: FYLDE WOMEN

The first half was goalless but Fylde created plenty of chances, with Faye McCoy having an early effort saved before Sasha Rowe's cross was headed over by Laura Martin.

Fylde keeper Megan Hunter clawed a Loughborough effort away but Fylde continued to look likely scorers, Mel Bartley and McCoy both firing wide around the half-hour mark. Hannah Fryer also had a shot saved as the first half ended all square.

The visitors had the first chance of the second half, when McCoy headed over from Merrin's corner, but then Loughborough took the lead with a Young penalty on 50 minutes.

Fylde went close to an equaliser on 64 minutes, when Alex Taylor's effort struck a post, then McCoy fired over.

Lightning doubled their lead on 78 minutes with Taylor's deflected shot, though Fylde hit back five minutes later, when substitute Emily Hollinshead smashed home after a strong run.

However, the hosts wrapped up the win with two late goals, a second penalty by Steele before Renken completed the scoring in stoppage time through A Renken