Fylde Women win comfortably at Sheffield FC

Faye McCoy had a free-kick saved on six minutes and Fylde took the lead at Sheffield's Home of Football Stadium two minutes later, when Sasha Rowe cut inside from the left and fired home.

Sheffield keeper Abi Megeary was kept busy, saving twice from both Mel Bartley and McCoy as Fylde ended the first half in the ascendancy.

Fylde and Sheffield shake hands before kick-off

McCoy continued to be thwarted after the break, first firing over and then seeing another shot saved before Bartley curled an effort wide.

Fylde keeper Ellie Etheridge was finally forced to make a save on 65 minutes but most of the goalmouth action continued to be at the other end.

Jess Holbrook had an effort saved before Fylde added their second on 69 minutes, Hannah Fryer heading home from Laura Merrin's corner.

It wasn't McCoy's day, denied twice more by Megeary before shooting over in stoppage time.

The victory follows the 2-1 success against Stoke City in the Coasters’ final home game and keeps Fylde a point behind Derby County in the race to finish as runners-up to champions Wolves.

Fylde conclude what has been an excellent campaign for Kim Turner and Danielle Young’s side away to Loughborough Lightning on Sunday.