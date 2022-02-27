Longridge 2 Squires Gate 1: Dream start for Mills but hosts hit back after Okan sees red

Gate manager Luke Evans made four changes to the side which won at Lower Breck, bringing in Chris Webster, Prince Yelegon, Josh Okan and Max Rogers in place of Jack Iley, Ryan Riley, the injured Wealth Da Silva and Dean Ing, who has returned to parent club Colne.

Gate started brightly and won a free-kick just outside the penalty area.

Joel Mills (right) gave Gate an early lead at Longridge Picture: IAN MOORE

Dan Gray’s powerful effort was spilled by the keeper and Joel Mills reacted first to give his side a fourth-minute lead.

The visitors were pressing well in the early stages and good work from Webster created an opening for Okan, whose well-struck effort was held by the Longridge goalkeeper.

His opposite number Alec McLachlan was called into action for the first time on 12 minutes, turning a powerful low drive around the post with a strong hand.

Jacob Ridings’ clearance released Yelegon on the counter but he shot wide from a tight angle.

Gate made an unsuccessful penalty appeal for a trip on Mills but were awarded a free-kick just outside the box on 25 minutes, when Gray fired over.

McLachlan again saved well before Webster’s ankle injury forced a first-half change.

Yelegon was off-target again with an effort from a tight angle and a curling shot, while McLachlan tipped over a powerful free-kick at the other end to ensure it remained 1-0 at half-time.

The second half started slowly and Longridge were first to go close with a deflected shot.

Mills’ effort from distance were well held before Okan’s second yellow card, for a high challenge, saw Gate reduced to 10 men. The dismissed Okan was also injured in the incident.

Longridge made their advantage count with an equaliser on 70 minutes.

A half-cleared corner was whipped back in to Paul Turner, who was unmarked at the back post and tapped into the bottom corner.

Gate nearly went back in front three minutes later but Josh Westwood’s header from a Mills corner was held by the keeper at the second attempt.

The winner came on 78 minutes, when an inswinging corner was headed in by Connor Martin.

Gate had a strong penalty appeal rejected in the final moments, when Jacob Ridings drove into the box and went down.

Longridge remain ninth and Gate 17th ahead of Tuesday's rearranged trip to AFC Liverpool (7.45).

Gate: McLachlan, Ridings, Welsh, Gray, Bartram, Westwood, Mills, Webster, Yelegon, Okan, Rogers; Subs: Abankwah, Riley, Burgess, Iley, Hothersall