Lincoln City's ex-Blackpool boss Michael Appleton to undergo cancer treatment

Appleton described the procedure as “a routine operation” to remove the tumour.

The 45-year-old, who took charge of the Imps in September 2019, led Lincoln to the League One play-off final in May, when they lost 2-1 to Blackpool.

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton (right) celebrates winning through to last season's play-off final with Regan Poole

He was Blackpool manager for barely two months in 2012-13 before moving on to Blackburn Rovers. He has also managed Portsmouth and Oxford United, and was caretaker boss at West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City.

Appleton wrote in an open letter shared by the club: “Although things are going well on and off the pitch at the club, I do have some news to share with you which means you’ll see and hear a bit less from me over the next couple of weeks.

“A few weeks ago I was diagnosed with testicular cancer and will have the tumour removed this week. There are some quite scary words in that sentence, but this is quite a routine operation and the indications are that I should be back up and on my feet in no time.

“I do need to take a bit of a break, though, and after the surgery will be taking a couple of weeks to recover. This means I won’t be in the dugout for some of our pre-season games, but will be liaising closely with the coaching team as we continue preparations for the campaign.

“Our transfer plans are all on track and won’t be affected - modern technology means there won’t be any escape from me for my colleagues and I’ll be able to watch videos from the games. I will remain in close contact with Liam Scully and (director of football) Jez George, and I’m looking forward to a bit of remote working to see what the fuss is all about!

“I’m not the sort of person who goes into much detail about these things, but I wanted to make sure you were all aware so you knew why I have to sit out a few games. There’s loads of advice out there about the early signs of cancer and what to look out for - if you have a lump or any other change please do get it checked out by a GP.”

Scully vowed the club will allow Appleton all the recovery time he needs.