Neil Critchley on importance of Blackpool training camp in Scotland

Their time together north of the border enables players to bond as well as get through some hard work in the build-up to Blackpool s return to Championshp football.

Critchley told the club's media team: "The time we spend together on the pitch and off the pitch is really important.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We can work together as a group to imbed the players into how we want to play and also fully integrate them into the group from a social aspect.

"It's nice to go away and live together for a few days and we'll get to know more about each other – them about us and us about them."