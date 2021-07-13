Neil Critchley on importance of Blackpool training camp in Scotland
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley says this week's pre-season training camp in Edinburgh will serve an important purpose off the pitch as well as on.
Read More
Their time together north of the border enables players to bond as well as get through some hard work in the build-up to Blackpool s return to Championshp football.
Critchley told the club's media team: "The time we spend together on the pitch and off the pitch is really important.
"We can work together as a group to imbed the players into how we want to play and also fully integrate them into the group from a social aspect.
"It's nice to go away and live together for a few days and we'll get to know more about each other – them about us and us about them."
The plan is to end the week with a match, though whether this will still be against Newport County, as previously announced, is unclear at this stage.