25 League One players who are into the final year of their contracts – with decisions to be made ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

The January transfer window is approaching and players who are out of contract next summer are in the spotlight.

Blackpool have more than 10 players whose contracts expire this summer, and it will be for Neil Critchley to decide when the time is right to extend their stays. Oliver Casey signed new terms in November, and his contract wasn't due to expire until the summer of 2024.

In the last week we've seen CJ Hamilton linked with moves to Huddersfield Town, QPR and Derby County, and he is one player that is out of contract in the summer. In League One, you don't see many long-term contracts because some clubs cannot afford that long-term investment, and instead have to take a gamble on what kind of contracts they offer a player.

Blackpool and Reading were relegated from the Championship last year and the aim will be to get to the second tier as quickly as possible, and understandably some players might wait and see what division they're playing in next year before deciding on their futures.

The Tangerines aren't the only club in the division with some players who are of a high sell-on-value that could potentially leave for free this summer. Several stars from their promotion rivals like from Derby County and Barnsley could also be up for grabs with Championship clubs said to be sniffing around their talents.

It leaves Blackpool and their league rivals with a dilemma. Do they see through the season and try and achieve their goal, or does when the January window open they sell them so they at least get some money back from their investments?

Here are 25 League One players who are into the final year of their contracts.

1 . Max Bird (Derby County) Max Bird is out of contract at the end of the season and there's interest from Championship clubs. The Rams however do hold a one-year option on him, and are said to be keen in extending his contract beyond 12 months.

2 . Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) According to TransferMarkt, Burrows is out of contract this summer. It was reported by local media however that he was offered a new deal in February 2022,

3 . Louie Sibley (Derby County) Sibley burst on to the scene at an early age and is another member of Derby's talented academy. The 22-year-old is out of contract this summer however, and with three assists and three goals, and time on his side he has plenty more to offer to either Derby or a new club.

4 . Ovie Ejaria (Reading) He started at Liverpool with a lot of hype, and then had loan spells at Sunderland and Rangers. Reading has been his permanent home since 2020 but his contract his coming to an end

5 . Eiran Cashin (Derby County) Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion are expected to make an offer for Cashin. He is out of contract and is one of several Rams players that could go for free.