Blackpool, Derby County, Reading and Barnsley players set to leave next summer - as things stand: Photo gallery
25 League One players who are into the final year of their contracts – with decisions to be made ahead of next summer’s transfer window.
The January transfer window is approaching and players who are out of contract next summer are in the spotlight.
Blackpool have more than 10 players whose contracts expire this summer, and it will be for Neil Critchley to decide when the time is right to extend their stays. Oliver Casey signed new terms in November, and his contract wasn't due to expire until the summer of 2024.
In the last week we've seen CJ Hamilton linked with moves to Huddersfield Town, QPR and Derby County, and he is one player that is out of contract in the summer. In League One, you don't see many long-term contracts because some clubs cannot afford that long-term investment, and instead have to take a gamble on what kind of contracts they offer a player.
Blackpool and Reading were relegated from the Championship last year and the aim will be to get to the second tier as quickly as possible, and understandably some players might wait and see what division they're playing in next year before deciding on their futures.
The Tangerines aren't the only club in the division with some players who are of a high sell-on-value that could potentially leave for free this summer. Several stars from their promotion rivals like from Derby County and Barnsley could also be up for grabs with Championship clubs said to be sniffing around their talents.
It leaves Blackpool and their league rivals with a dilemma. Do they see through the season and try and achieve their goal, or does when the January window open they sell them so they at least get some money back from their investments?
Here are 25 League One players who are into the final year of their contracts.