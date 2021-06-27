Layton Seniors win Gledhill Cup in historic Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance final

Gledhill’s fantastic sponsorship of the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance’s knockout competition is to end after 53 seasons.

This final showpiece at Fleetwood Town’s Poolfoot Farm complex – held over from last season due to the pandemic – lived up to the occasion. Mid-table Layton took on JD Blackpool South, who had been confirmed as premier division runners-up.

The winning Layton Seniors team

Layton started strongly against nervous opponents and moved into a 2-0 half-time lead with goals from Ben Reader and Billy Dollin.

It left JD South manager John Salanki with it all to do at half-time to lift his side.

And his team-talk worked as Lee Grundy pulled one back to set up an exciting final 20 minutes.

But as JD South pushed forward for an equaliser, Layton countered and Dollin put the game to bed with his second goal, wrapping up a 3-1 victory.

Congratulations to the Layton lads and management.