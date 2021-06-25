Highfield at peak in race for Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance title

Three teams can take the premier division title but it’s Highfield Social who go into Sunday’s games a point ahead, meaning victory at home to midtable Bloomfield Brewhouse would clinch it.

That follows Highfield’s 5-1 home win over The Queens, who are now out of contention in fourth.

Alliance action from last weekend as Marton Athletic Red took on West Coast Sport

Hoping to capitalise on any slip by the leaders are JD Blackpool South, who are at home to FC Fleetwood, and AFC Ardwick.

They are a point further back in third and visit FC Albion, who won a very entertaining game 4-3 against Layton Seniors on Sunday.

No.3 club beat United Rangers 5-3 in division one.

The only unbeaten team in the Alliance, FC Rangers, stayed top of division two with a 4-1 home win over midtable Clifton Rangers.

FC Ciao Ciao remain two points behind in second place after putting seven past bottom club Marshall Court but have played two games more than Rangers.

Two games in this division produced eight goals, third-placed West Coast Sport beating Marton Athletic Red 6-2 while 21st Century Windows overcame Freckleton 5-3.

Last season’s held-over Gledhill Cup final between Layton Seniors and The New Albert takes place at Poolfoot Farm this Sunday, marking the end of Gledhill’s 53-year sponsorship of the Alliance knockout competition.