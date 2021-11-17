Lancaster City 3 Squires Gate 0: Midweek Trophy exit for Gate

Manager Luke Evans made two changes from Saturday’s draw against Wythenshawe Town, Isaac Abankwah and Josh Pollard replacing Luke Holden and Max Rogers, while new signing Jonny Hothersall was on the bench.

Gate started on the front foot, Pollard floating a cross into James Boyd, but Lancaster managed to clear.

Ryan Riley’s inswinging corner found Dan Gray inside the six-yard box but the midfielder couldn’t connect cleanly.

Squires Gate manager Luke Evans

It was then Lancaster’s turn to threaten with good blocks from Abankwah and Alex Welsh thwarting them.

However, they broke the deadlock inside 15 minutes, Josh Westwood’s loose pass giving away the ball to Rob Wilson who fired through Mike Hale and into the back of the Gate net.

Lancaster started to control more of the match and doubled their lead on 25 minutes with an excellent goal.

Rhys Turner won the ball in the Gate half, nutmegging Westwood before weaving his way past Abankwah and Jacob Ridings, and finishing clinically into the bottom corner.

At the other end, Pollard saw a cross well defended before firing just wide from the edge of the box on 34 minutes.

Leading 2-0 at half-time, Lancaster scored again when Turner flicked an excellent free-kick delivery into the bottom corner eight minutes after the break.

Hale made a good save with his feet before the home side also struck the woodwork.

Boyd then had Gate’s last effort of the game, chesting down a loose ball and volleying just off target from distance.

Squires Gate: Hale, Ridings, Welsh, Gray, Abankwah, Westwood, Riley, Webster, Iley, Pollard, Boyd. Subs: Holden, Soravia, Higham, Hothersall, Awe.