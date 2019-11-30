Kingstonian 0 AFC Fylde 2: Coasters will make their first appearance in the FA Cup third round

AFC Fylde made history with a 2-0 win at Kingstonian booking their place in the FA Cup’s third round for the first time.

Two first-half goals from Jordan Williams ensured there would be no upset for a Coasters side, who made it three straight wins with an unchanged team from the midweek victory against Wrexham.

Williams laid the platform with an early goal after an opening eight minutes in which both teams felt their way into the game.

The Coasters won a corner with Mark Yeates’ deep cross finding Dan Bradley.

His header was blocked and cleared into the path of Williams, who rifled the ball goalwards with a helpful deflection along the way seeing the Coasters take an early lead.

The game opened up with Kingstonian looking to their top scorer, Louie Theophanous, to cause problems.

He opened up space before dragging a shot just wide of Sam Hornby’s post; a sign as to what they were capable of.

Danny Rowe looked keen to add to his FA Cup tally of three goals, and when Bradley was hauled down on the edge of the box, he was presented with a golden opportunity.

His free-kick was a powerful one which tried to catch out Kingstonian keeper Rob Tolfrey but he proved equal to it.

While the home side was keen to draw level, Fylde’s threat was clear to see with Williams looking unplayable.

A driving run created an opportunity which fell to Ryan Croasdale, 10 yards from goal, but Tolfrey made a fine save from his low shot.

A flurry of Coasters chances followed, and after Scott Duxbury’s volley almost beat Tolfrey, Rowe curled an effort just over.

The signs were there that a second goal was not far away and, on the stroke of half-time, it came.

Croasdale, making a nuisance of himself, was picked out inside the area, and although he couldn’t control the ball, his presence caused chaos and left Williams unmarked.

The ball fell kindly to him and he lashed it gleefully into an open goal to change the nature of the game heading into the break.

The second half required a different performance from the Coasters, knowing full well that Kingstonian would soon be throwing caution to the wind.

After a steady start to proceedings, Kingstonian did step up with Theophanous at the heart of it again.

Bustling his way goalwards, he sent in an effort which looked to be crashing in off the post, only for Hornby to make an excellent save.

The Coasters soaked up the pressure well, however, and soon had the opportunity to put the game beyond doubt.

Williams sought to complete his hat-trick with a backheel that almost caught Tolfrey off guard before another chance came his way with time running out.

Substitute Matty Kosylo cut the ball back to Williams in the six-yard box but, after composing himself, he sent his effort over the bar.

Ultimately, it was of no significance as the Coasters saw out the remainder of the game to put themselves in the draw for the next round.

Kingstonian: Tolfrey, Clohessy, Saraiva, Cooper, Cook, Kavanagh (Davies 74), Bennett, Beaney, Theophanous, Hall (Davies 74), Hector (Bamba 67). Subs unused: Bull, Thompson, Davies, Bamba.

AFC Fylde: Hornby, Duxbury, Byrne, Whitmore, Burke, Croasdale, Philliskirk, Bradley (Kosylo 75), Williams, Yeates (Craigen 85), Rowe (Montrose 65). Subs unused: Lavercombe, Jameson, Taylor, Haughton.

Referee: Lee Swabey.

Attendance: 1,460.