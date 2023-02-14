Kettering Town v AFC Fylde: Adam Murray keeping his head amid the 'carnage'

Fylde’s head coach and his players face a frenzied fixture schedule, which brings the first of seven successive Tuesday games at Kettering Town tonight (7.45pm).

Leaders Fylde tackle this gruelling schedule in outstanding form, Saturday’s 3-0 win at bottom club AFC Telford United making it 22 points from a possible 24 so far in 2023.

Adam Murray applauds the fans after the victory at AFC Telford United Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

With former leaders King’s Lynn Town managing just one point from their last three games, Murray’s side have pulled three clear with a game in hand.

He said: “We’re not really bothered about other results, to be honest. We know that if we keep doing what we are doing we’ll get to where we need to be.

“Other teams will come back fighting, we know that, and we still have a lot of games to play.

“It’s important we stay really, really focused on what we need to do, really hungry and determined.”

Kettering occupy a lowly 19th place but have been beaten only once in seven league outings since Christmas.

Fylde have recalled midfielder Harvey Gregson from his loan spell with Southern League club Redditch United.

Fylde Women are enduring a difficult spell in their season, losing 3-0 at home to Derby County on Sunday.

It was a fourth straight defeat in league and cup for the Coasters, who have slipped to eighth in the Northern Premier Division.

Amy Sims pounced on a defensive mistake to give the Rams a 12th-minute lead at Kellamergh Park.

An impressive double save by Megan Hunter prevented Fylde from falling further behind and they began to create chances of their own.

Sasha Rowe cut infield from the left and struck the bar but the visitors added a second just before half-time, Kira Rai seizing on a through ball to score.

The fourth-placed Rams netted their third on 54 minutes, Jess Camwell curling her shot round Hunter.

Just to prove it wasn’t Fylde’s day, Faye McCoy missed a penalty in the dying moments after a handball.