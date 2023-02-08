Murray’s side climbed to the top of National League North after taking 19 points from a possible 21 since the turn of the year.

​However, Fylde face a gruelling match programme as Saturday’s visit to bottom club AFC Telford United is followed by the first of seven successive Tuesday fixtures at Kettering Town next week.

Mo Faal celebrates the first of his two goals for AFC Fylde in the victory over Curzon Ashton Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Tough taskmaster Murray still believes his charges could start games better, having been pegged back by Curzon Ashton at Mill Farm last weekend before a Mo Faal double sealed a 3-1 victory.

Murray said: “We dominated the first half without creating too many clear-cut opportunities.

“We gave away a really sloppy goal, so I don’t think our standards were where they should be but, second half, I thought the boys blew them away. It could have been six or seven.

“The mentality of the group is that when they do get a slap in the face, they respond and come back.

“I was never really worried about us reacting – it was more about us getting into our rhythm.

“We have a really good group. They keep pushing themselves, they push me and they want more.

“That’s brilliant to be involved with and we have to keep pushing each other because we need to start games consistently the way we came out for the second half.

“We can’t afford to let our standards slip by any percentage.”

Murray reserved special praise for two-goal Faal, adding: “Mo’s goals are great but the biggest thing for me is that his all-round play for the team is unbelievable.

“He’s such an asset in terms of his hold-up play and work rate. People think he’s just a big man but he’s unbelievable technically and his feet are a joke.

“Over the course of his time here, I’ve seen him become a man. That’s great to see as a coach and the goals are just icing on the cake.”

Fylde full-back Luke Burke has joined Saturday’s opponents Telford on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 24-year-old, who has topped 100 Coasters appearances, has struggled to re-establish himself in the side since injury and had a loan spell at Buxton this season.