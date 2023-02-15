It followed a 3-0 win for Adam Murray's National League North leaders away to bottom club AFC Telford United on Saturday.

​Second-placed Kings Lynn Town defeated Telford by the same score on Tuesday to cut Fylde's lead to a single point, though the Coasters have a game in hand.

Emeka Obi challenges Kettering keeper Harrison Foulkes Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Murray made three changes for the midweek visit to Latimer Park as Harry Davis, Pierce Bird and Will Hatfield replaced Jordan Cranston, Joe Rowley and Danny Whitehead.

Mo Faal worked some space and found the gloves of home keeper Harrison Foulkes in a quiet opening.

The ball was spending much time in the air, though Connor Barrett did manage a shot against his former club but fired high over the bar.

The final first-half opening for the visitors saw Hatfield pick out Luke Conlan and he set up Luke Charman, whose first-time volley from just inside the penalty box flew inches over.

Fylde rolled up their sleeves for the second half as Hatfield switched play for Charman to aim for the bottom corner only to see his shot blocked.

Kettering's first chance of note finally arrived on 58 minutes, when Keaton Ward ran on to Decarrey Sheriff's chip over the defence but volleyed just wide.

Fylde's 15-goal top scorer Nick Haughton, who was absent from the squad at the weekend, came on for the final quarter but could not get the better of Foulkes with a 35-yard free-kick after Hatfield was fouled.

The best chance of the game fell to fellow substitute Siya Ligendza, who was presented with a tap-in by Charman but blazed over.

Fylde have played the fewest games in the league and this was the first of seven successive Tuesday fixtures as they play catch-up.

The next is against Hereford at Mill Farm but first Fylde visit Peterborough Sports on Saturday.

Kettering: Foulkes, Maguire, Gascoigne, Stohrer, Ward, Flanagan, Cooper, Myles, Forsyth, Sherriff (68 Hill), Tyrone, Lewthwate; Not used: Hogg, White, Reilly.