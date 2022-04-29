Joe Garner feeling confident ahead of Fleetwood Town League One relegation decider

Town’s fate is in their own hands as they sit outside the League One drop zone on goal difference going into their trip to Bolton Wanderers (12.30pm).

They are currently level on points with Gillingham and know they will survive should they match the Gills’ result against Rotherham United.

Fleetwood Town forward Joe Garner celebrates his goal against Wimbledon.

It means that the Cod Army can lose and remain in League One, though AFC Wimbledon could also catch them with victory over Accrington Stanley and a seven-goal swing.

Garner has scored in Town’s last two games, netting a dramatic equaliser against Wimbledon and a goal in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

Having only been fit enough for a cameo off the bench last weekend, he played 90 minutes for the first time in a Fleetwood shirt in midweek.

Garner said: “I’m feeling confident. I’m just happy to be out there really. I’ve been out for a long while, so I’m just happy to be back playing.

“It’s been a tough year for quite a few of us to be fair, but it’s in our hands at the weekend. We’ll do all we can to stay in this league.

“It’s always nice scoring goals, hopefully they turn into big points.

“We have to prepare for Saturday as it is. It’s a tough game and Bolton have been doing really well.