Crainey: Fleetwood will prepare no differently for relegation decider at Bolton

Having squandered an opportunity to secure their League One status with Tuesday's 3-2 home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday, Town's fate will be determined in the final round of matches at lunchtime on Saturday.

Fleetwood enter the weekend above the relegation zone on goal difference and head coach Crainey knows that victory over his former Blackpool teammate Ian Evatt's Trotters outfit will keep Town up.

Stephen Crainey says Fleetwood need not worry about what Gillingham do this weekend

If they don't win, Fleetwood could still avoid their first ever EFL relegation by matching whatever result Gillingham achieve at home to title-chasing Rotherham United.

Crainey said of Saturday's make-or-break game: “We’ll be treating Saturday’s game in just the same way as I’ve been doing ever since I took charge.

“We’ll put a game-plan together and hopefully the lads will execute it and we can get a result at Bolton.

“Bolton are a good squad with a big budget but I'm hopeful we can get three points.

“We don't need to worry about what's going on at Gillingham, we just need to focus on what we do at Bolton. We want to make sure we finish the job and we're up for the challenge.

“We are going to need the supporters to turn up in their droves at Bolton and I'm sure they will, and we'll be at it right from the off.