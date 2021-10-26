Jim Bentley wants 'wounded' AFC Fylde to start another unbeaten in Spennymoor revenge match

The last unbeaten record in National League North was ended on Saturday when Fylde, who had won seven and drawn two of their first nine games, lost 1-0 at Farsley Celtic.

And if the league leaders needed any additional motivation to get back on the winning track at the first attempt, Tuesday's third-placed opponents are the only other side to have beaten them this season, in an FA Cup replay in County Durham last month.

Nick Haughton on the attack at Farsley Celtic but AFC Fylde could not break through for an equaliser Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Manager Bentley said: “We’re wounded and a good side usually bounces back. We’ve been on a fantastic run and we want to bounce back in style at home in our first midweek league fixture of the season.

“Unbeaten runs come to an end and the challenge now is to go and build another one.

“We’ll hopefully start that with two tough home games coming up (Gateshead are Saturday’s visitors).

“I’ve said many times this is going to be a tough season. We know where we want to be but there will always be the odd little bump in the road.

“There might be two or three but we all have to stick together – players, staff and supporters – take this defeat on the chin and go again.”

Fylde’s problems at Farsley were compounded by a red card for Danny Philliskirk, but the players’ response to that adversity was a true positive for Bentley, who added: “The sending-off totally kills us but these things can happen and the players kept going.

“They were full of running and we were positive in our approach. The players kept believing we could wrestle a draw back but it wasn’t to be.

“After we conceded we were straight back on to the front foot from the kick-off. But we were just lacking that killer instinct in the box and we couldn’t get that goal back.”

Philliskirk is suspended for the Spennymoor game after being sent off for two yellow-card offences, though that has become less of a headache for Bentley following Monday's signing of Wigan Athletic right-back Kieran Lloyd on loan.

Bentley admitted after Saturday’s game that he had “hit quite a few brick walls” in his attempts to sign a right-back and had been happy with Philliskirk as a stop-gap while Luke Burke completes his recovery from injury.

He added: “Philly came in there and did well, and I thought he was playing well at Farsley.

“We knew he would have a lot of the ball and wouldn’t have a natural wide player up against him.

“He got himself in the box early on and created a couple of opportunities. But these things throw themselves up and you have to overcome the adversity."

As for Philliskirk’s red card - his second booking was for dissent - Bentley added: “Things happened out there I didn’t agree with but that’s the case in most games.

“Philly is probably our most honest player, low maintenance and polite, a proper good pro and a fantastic character.

“I believe what he says and I’ll back my players all day long.

“Something’s happened with regards to the red card but it doesn’t change the result.

“It’s unfortunate for him because he’s not long come back after a long lay-off but we have to dust ourselves down and go again Tuesday.”