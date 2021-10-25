AFC Fylde sign Kieran Lloyd from Wigan to solve right-back problem

Coasters manager Jim Bentley must have felt the right-back position was cursed in recent weeks as he awaits Luke Burke’s recovery from a groin injury which has sidelined him since the start of September.

Without another specialist in the senior squad, Danny Philliskirk has been plugging the gap since loanee Dan Pike returned to Blackburn Rovers with an injury.

Kieran Lloyd has arrived at Mill Farm on a one-month loan from Wigan

However, Philliskirk’s red card in Saturday’s first National League North defeat of the season at Farsley Celtic rules him out of the 7.45pm clash with Spennymoor, meaning Lloyd’s arrival could hardly be more timely.

Lloyd, who turned 19 two weeks ago, signed his first professional contract with the Latics in the summer, having joined the club’s academy in January 2019. He had previously been at Liverpool since the age of eight.

Lloyd has made four senior appearances for Leam Richardson’s side this season – two in the Carabao Cup and two in the Papa John’s Trophy – having been an outstanding player for the Under-18 side which won the national Professional Development League title last season.

Coasters boss Jim Bentley said: “The right-back position has been a problem area for us with the injuries to Luke Burke and Dan Pike, so Kieran coming in is a positive move for us.

“He has played first-team football at Wigan this season. He is well thought of there and comes highly recommended. We are looking forward to working with Kieran, and we hope it is a positive loan period for us and him.”

Lloyd is well known to Bentley’s assistant Nick Chadwick, the former Wigan Academy coach, and said: “I’m buzzing after getting the phone call late on Sunday. It’s a chance to prove myself at this level, get some men’s football into me and see how far I can go.”

Lloyd will wear the number 27 shirt at Mill Farm.