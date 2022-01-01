Jim Bentley: Referees should offer more protection to AFC Fylde's star man

The former Fleetwood Town forward Nick Haughton is enjoying an outstanding season for Fylde but Bentley believes his key man needs to be looked after by referees.

The 27-year-old was in the wars when Fylde hosted Chorley on Boxing Day and were beaten 2-1, though Haughton was fit for action again 48 hours later and scored the Coasters’ opener in the 2-2 draw at Chester.

That point was Fylde’s first in three National League North outings and they head to Chorley seeking revenge tomorrow, when Bentley hopes supporters will be able to see Haughton at his best.

AFC Fylde's Nick Haughton Picture: Steve McLellan

He believes the officials will have a part to play in that, saying: “We strapped his ankle up and got him through the last 20 minutes (on Boxing Day) but I just don’t think he’s getting any protection.

“He’s the best player in the league for me, but whenever he’s having a good game he seems to be volleyed all over the pitch.

“Nick needs more protection because he’s a flair player and teams see that. They are going to put one in on him and if the referee doesn’t stamp it out they will continue to do it.”

Haughton, who is now in his fourth season at Fylde, made 40 League One appearances during his four years at Fleetwood, which also included a loan spell at Chorley.

Former leaders Fylde have slipped to third in National League North, just a point above tomorrow’s opponents.