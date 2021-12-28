Chester 2 AFC Fylde 2: Late Ben Tollitt strike ends losing run for Coasters

The Coasters played more than half an hour with 10 men after David Perkins was sent off but twice came back from behind to earn a point.

All the goals came in the second half as former Fleetwood Town midfielder George Glendon broke the deadlock with a strike into the top corner only for Nick Haughton to equalise on 70 minutes.

Nick Haughton fires home Fylde's first equaliser at Chester Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Darren Stephenson restored Chester’s lead but Tollitt had the final say, arrowing a shot into the bottom corner to score for the second successive game.

Fylde boss Jim Bentley made three changes to side beaten by Chorley 48 hours earlier, with Jamie Stott, Danny Philliskirk and Jordan Hulme replacing Emeka Obi, Luke Joyce and Ethan Walker in the starting 11.

Chester were fast out the traps through Stephenson, who burst through the Coasters defence but Jones saved at his near-post.

Haughton’s floated corner then bounced off the crossbar at the other end before Jones’ superb save denied Glendon.

The Coasters appealed for a penalty after 14 minutes, when Hulme was felled by an outstretched leg, but the referee pointed for a goal-kick.

After a quiet period in the game, Hulme went through on goal and went down under keeper Louis Gray’s challenge.

Again Fylde’s penalty appeals were waved away and Jack Sampson was book for his protests.

Just before the break, Tollitt found space to whip a teasing ball to Hulme at the back post but his header was just too high.

When Sampson’s shot on the turn was blocked early in the second half, the rebound fell to Tollitt and he was denied by Gray.

Chester took the lead against the run of play in the 53rd minute, when Stephenson whipped in a cross to the feet of Glendon, who finished clinically.

Things got worse for Fylde five minutes later, when Declan Weeks prevented the Coasters from restarting play and was pushed by Perkins, who was shown the red card.

Even so, Bentley’s men equalised when Tollitt’s cross to the back post was hooked in by Haughton.

The hosts regained the lead 10 minutes later, when Stephenson’s shot from the edge of the box crept through Jones’ gloves.

But there was to be a late twist as Tollitt collected the ball out wide, drifted past his marker and unleashed a fierce strike into the bottom corner.

Fylde have been replaced in second place by Gateshead, who have played three fewer games, while National League North leaders Brackley Town are now three points clear of the Coasters after a 3-1 win at Boston United.

Chester confirmed the appointment of former Fleetwood Town captain Steve McNulty as assistant to new manager Steve Watson ahead of the game.

AFC Fylde: Jones, Lloyd, Pike, Whitmore, Stott, Philliskirk, Perkins, Tollitt, Haughton (Obi 90), Sampson (Walker 66), Hulme (Osborne 84); Subs not used: Gregson, Robinson

Chester: Gray, Roberts, Grand, Weeks, Hardy, Glendon, Dudley, Stephenson, Horsfield (Morgan 81), Williams, Askew; Subs not used: Smith, Livesey, Cowan, Lacey.