Jim Bentley hails three AFC Fylde forwards with extra spring in their step this week

Nick Haughton is fresh from being named Vanarama National North player of the month for August/September, while Ethan Walker scored his first goal for the club in last weekend’s draw at Alfreton Town and Joe Piggott has just signed a one-year contact.

Manager Jim Bentley said of the trio: “Nick has been exceptional and fully deserves his award.

Nick Haughton was a worthy winner of the player of the month award says his AFC Fylde boss

“He is fitter and stronger than ever, is churning out 90-minute games and is having a fantastic season for us.

“Ethan’s goal is great for him and was the result of a good move from the back and switch of play. He’s had an extra spring in his step in training this week.

“Joe is going from strength to strength again after a bit of Covid knocked him back. The contract gives him security and means he is no longer sitting in limbo.”

Fylde’s Women’s Lancashire FA Cup tie against Fleetwood Wrens Reserves tomorrow has been cancelled. The Coasters have received a bye to the third round.