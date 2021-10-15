AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley still searching for loan defender ahead of Gloucester visit

The teenager has returned to Blackburn Rovers with a calf injury after his one-month deal at Mill Farm expired.

Pike impressed over four games with the Coasters and manager Jim Bentley wouldn’t rule out his return later in the season.

Jim Bentley's Fylde aim to continue their unbeaten start to the league season at Gloucester City

However, for now, the Fylde boss would like to bring in another player on a short-term loan.

He told The Gazette: “Dan fitted in well and had some really good performances but he picked up a calf injury.

“We’ve tried numerous clubs to try to get somebody else in for a month but we’ve been frustrated so far.

“We’ve gone down a few dead ends but it’s not too late to get someone in for the weekend.

“We have other options, though, and we can play three at the back.

“Alex Whitmore and Luke Joyce have both played on the right. Danny Philliskirk is back after injury and he can play there too.”

Bentley also provided an update on Burke, adding: “Luke picked up a groin injury at Kettering and it was a pretty serious one.

“He’s back running now but it will take three or four weeks’ training before he’s ready to play again.”

Only three games will be played in National League North tomorrow because of FA Cup qualifying ties and victory for Fylde would see them replace Brackley Town at the top.

Visitors Gloucester topped the table themselves when Covid-19 brought last season to an early end but they find themselves at the wrong end of the division this time around.

The Tigers have won just one of their eight league games and conceded nine at Chorley last month.

Bentley added: “They were very good last season but have lost a couple of players and have not been in good form so far.

“They have also changed their manager since the season started, which is always dangerous.”

Lee Mansell’s first league game as interim boss, after replacing Paul Groves, was last weekend’s goalless draw with Bradford Park Avenue.

Bentley said: “I looked over that game, and you had six new players in a team all trying hard for their new manager and all trying to get the team out of trouble.

“It will be the same on Saturday. The newer players, as well as the ones already there, are all very capable.

“So we have to be on our guard and we always respect the opposition but we are looking for three points.”