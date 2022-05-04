Jeff Stelling hosts big night for Squires Gate/Sunday Football update

The legendary presenter will be joined on stage by BBC Radio Lancashire's Andy Bayes in a Bloomfield Road event which includes a comedian and charity auction.

Tickets are priced £40 (including food) and can be ordered online here or by emailing [email protected] or via direct message on social media.

Sunday Alliance premier division cup semi-final action between Highfield Social and JD Blackpool South Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

The finalists are now known for two of the Berry's Beds Divisional Cup competitions in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance.

The premier division final will be contested between champions Fleetwood, who beat Mavricks 2-0, and Blackpool JD South.

Blackpool stunned league runners-up Highfield Social in the other semi, recovering from 3-0 down for a 5-3 victory in the comeback of the season.

The division two final will be between 2A runners-up Clifton Rangers and AFC Lytham of 2B. Clifton won a tight semi against Fylde Coast Football on penalties, while Lytham beat Trilanco.