Is Fleetwood Town owner Andy Pilley plotting a sensational takeover of Blackpool FC?

Fleetwood Town have declined to comment on reports owner Andy Pilley is planning a sensational takeover of Fylde coast neighbours Blackpool.

It follows reports in the Daily Mail that Pilley is among the parties to have registered a serious interest.

The Gazette understands Pilley is indeed considering a bid but the Fleetwood owner has to find a way to sell the Highbury club.

This could complicate the process as receiver Paul Cooper is attempting to sell the club in the space of two or three months, a timeframe that gives Pilley little time.

It has long been rumoured that Pilley, a Blackpool fan, was the local partner that Valeri Belokon wanted to work with at Blackpool - although Pilley has never officially commented on the speculation.

The 48-year-old has previously been seen at Bloomfield Road in recent weeks to help with the installation of card terminals provided by his Card Saver business.

The Gazette has approached Pilley for comment but received no response, while Fleetwood declined to comment.

Speaking to the Gazette earlier this month, Pilley stressed his desire to continue to bankroll Fleetwood following the release of the club’s accounts.

“I support Fleetwood Town financially and that will continue to be the case,” he said.

“Though the revenue streams are getting stronger and stronger you have to invest to accumulate. There is nothing new about this.

“For the last 15 years I have been chairman and always financially supported the club.

“That is probably the case with virtually every football club in the Football League. There are probably very few that show a profit.”

The Mail also claim Simon Sadler, the founder of Hong Kong asset management firm Segantii Capital, is believed to be heading up a consortium weighing up a bid.

It is claimed the hedge fund’s assets are in excess of $1billion and Sadler, who is also a Blackpool fan, was present at Bloomfield Road for the recent fixture against Peterborough United.

Sadler is said to be keen to keep current board members Ben Hatton and Michael Bolingbroke at the club were his bid to be successful.

Former Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins is another name that has been linked.

Paul Cooper claimed there had been 59 expressions of interest last month after instructing Hilco Global to assist in the sale and marketing of the club.

A deadline of May 15 has been set for bids.

The club was placed into receivership in February under instruction from the High Court, and it is now Cooper's task to realise the football club and its related assets to settle the debt Owen Oyston still owes to Valeri Belokon.