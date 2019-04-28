Former Swansea City chairmain Huw Jenkins linked to takeover of Blackpool Football Club

Former Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins is reportedly fronting a group that is among the long list of parties interested in taking over Blackpool Football Club.

The Welsh businessman stepped down from his role at the Liberty Stadium in February after 17 years at the helm.

During his time at Swansea the 56-year-old oversaw the club’s impressive rise from League One to the Premier League.

But his tenure ended in acrimonious circumstances amid criticism from the club’s supporters following the 2016 takeover by American pair Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan.

The Sun is now reporting Jenkins is among the list of interested bidders for Blackpool.

According to reports, Jenkins had previously been linked with a surprise move to buy back Swansea, although the alleged asking price of £65m was seen as too high by his group.

The figure required to buy the Seasiders will be far lower, making the club an attractive proposition to several buyers.

Receiver Paul Cooper claimed there had been 59 expressions of interest last month after instructing Hilco Global to assist in the sale and marketing of the club.

A deadline of May 15 has been set for bids.

The club was placed into receivership in February under instruction from the High Court, and it is now Cooper's task to realise the football club and its related assets to settle the debt Owen Oyston still owes to Valeri Belokon.