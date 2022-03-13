Irlam 0 Squires Gate 2: Evans’ side are kings of the road

For this trip to Salford, Gate boss Luke Evans made three changes to the side which had drawn with Vauxhall Motors in midweek, bringing in Dan Gray, Nathan Bartram and Jack Iley.

Two of those changes were forced by injuries to Joel Mills and Prince Yelegon.

Squires Gate celebrate Ryan Riley's (left) goal against Irlam Picture: IAN MOORE

Gate started brightly and soon threatened as Jonny Hothersall's powerful shot was well held on four minutes.

Irlam fired just wide against the run of play and Hothersall went closer on 13 minutes, poking a shot agonisingly wide.

An excellent move on 26 minutes ended with Dan Gray's dangerous ball across goal just evading Iley at the back post.

An Irlam header clipped the bar and the final chance of the half at the other end saw Hothersall crowded out and his shot blocked.

Gate started the second half on top and Da Silva went close twice in the opening five minutes.

His first effort was blocked and his second flew just wide from the edge of the box after good hold-up play by Iley.

Josh Westwood flicked Riley's inswinging corner just wide before Gate took the lead on 57 minutes.

Striker Da Silva chased down a back-pass, won the 50/50 with the keeper and scored in an empty net.

Gate keeper Alec McLachlan made his first save of note soon afterwards, parrying away a strong effort from the edge of the box.

Substitute Josh Okan showed strength and awareness to hold off his man and find Ollie Burgess, who curled his shot just wide of the top corner from long-range.

Gate did double their lead on 71 minutes, when determined pressing forced Irlam back and the keeper's sliced clearance fell for Riley to score his first of the season.

The visitors went close to a third as the keeper twice denied Iley and substitute Kevin Burca was inches from a debut goal from Okan's cut-back.

Gate stay14th with three to play, while Irlam drop two places to 11th.

Evans' men host neighbours AFC Blackpool in the first round of the Macron Cup on Wednesday (7.45).

GATE: McLachlan, Gray, Welsh, Burgess, Bartram, Westwood, Riley, Webster, Iley, Da Silva, Hothersall; Subs: Abankwah, Garrett, Burca, Okan.