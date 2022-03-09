Da Silva penalty seals point for Squires Gate against Vauxhall Motors

Chris Webster climbs highest for Squires Gate against Vauxhall

Luke Evans made three changes to the team beaten by second-placed Skelmersdale on Saturday, bringing in Chris Webster, Ollie Burgess and Jonny Hothersall for Nathan Bartram, Dan Gray and Jack Iley.

After a scrappy start, the first chance of note fell to Gate after 10 minutes as Hothersall cut in from the left and picked out Joel Mills with an excellent cross but his volley was well held by the goalkeeper.

A looping Vauxhall header was tipped over the bar by Alec McLachlan on 28 minutes after a corner was only half-cleared by Gate.

The hosts looked more threatening for the rest of the half as Burgess' well-struck volley was blocked and Mills' low drive from distance was held by the keeper.

A free-kick from the left by Ryan Riley missed the target and Da Silva's rasping effort from distance was deflected agonisingly wide as the first half ended goalless.

A half-time power cut was resolved in time for the action to resume and the visitors started the second half on top.

They should have taken the lead on 52 minutes, when a corner was flicked-on at the near post and headed against the bar from point-blank range.

Vauxhall did go in front four minutes later, when a ball from the right found Greg Drummond at the back post and he fired past McLachlan.

Gate equalised from the penalty spot on 63 minutes, after Josh Westwood was pulled down as he attacked a Riley free-kick. Da Silva stepped up and sent the keeper the wrong way.

Vauxhall were reduced to 10 men on 73 minutes after Da Silva and Joe Heath squared up, resulting in a tussle on the halfway line. Both players were booked but as this was Health's second yellow he was dismissed.

A clever low corner from Riley picked out Burgess on the edge of the box but his goalbound effort was blocked.

At the other end, a dangerous cross found Jack Kelly at the back post but Westwood made a vital block.

The final chance for a winner fell to Gate, when Riley beat his man and cut inside but shot straight at the keeper from just inside the box.

The point lifts Gate three places to 14th in the Premier Division, topping a group of four clubs on 41 points. They are nine points and five places behind Vauxhall.

Gate have four games to play, starting at Irlam on Saturday.

Gate: McLachlan, Riley, Welsh, Burgess, Abankwah, Westwood (C), Mills, Webster, Yelegon, Da Silva, Hothersall; Subs: Bartram, Rogers, Gray, Iley, Okan.