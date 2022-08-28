Holker Old Boys 4 AFC Blackpool 3: Agonising first defeat for Mechs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ric Seear's first hat-trick for Mechanics wasn't enough as they let a 3-1 lead slip in Barrow.

The home side started the game on the front foot, rattling the crossbar inside two minutes.

Martin Baird saw his Blackpool side beaten for the first time this season at Holker Old Boys

It was AFC's turn to hit the woodwork 21 minutes in, when Seear latched on to a good cross by Lewis Simmons but struck a post.

This proved to be costly as Holker took the lead three minutes later,.

Old Boys were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box and Jamie Hodgson found the bottom right corner.

AFC keeper Dan Hall was forced into several saves before half-time, adjusting his feet to stop one deflected effort and keeper the score at 1-0.

After ended the half with Simmons in the sin-bin after tensions boiled over and Fran Donaghy was booked for a foul to stop a counter-attack.

The second half was more action-packed than the first and just five minutes in Seear was on his way to a 20-minute hat-trick.

Joe Robinson, back after injury, played a lovely ball over the top, which Seear brought down well before rounding the keeper and slotting the equaliser into an empty net.

Ten minutes later and AFC were ahead as Josh Winder’s shot was palmed into the path of striker Seear.

Holker fought back, forcing Hall into more saves, only for Seear to make it 3-1 on 70 minutes.

Josh Dolby did brilliantly to wriggle through the defence and fire the ball across goal for Seear to tap in from a yard out.

An exceptional spell for Martin Baird’s side looked to be decisive but Holker pushed on.

They were awarded a penalty in the 75th minute and Jason Walker calmly placed the ball down the middle.

Five minutes later and it was 3-3 as Callum Fawcett's corner crept in at the near post.

Four minutes of stoppage time were added and in the last of these, Nathan Reid controlled a ball over the top to bear down on goal.

The onrushing Hall saved his initial effort but the rebound fell to Reid's feet and he netted the winner.

The win saw Holker move above AFC, who are now eighth with eight points from five games.