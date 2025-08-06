Nick Haughton has left AFC Fylde for Forest Green Rovers Photo: AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde have confirmed the departure of Nick Haughton to National League side Forest Green Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old, who joined the Coasters in October 2018, has departed Mill Farm after 281 matches in all competitions and 118 goals.

In that time, he helped guide the club to the National League North title in 2022/23, along with the FA Trophy in 2018/19.

Haughton said: “Coasters, my time at Fylde has finally come to an end.

“I just wanted to thank you all for an amazing six years which I’ve had with the club.

“We’ve had plenty of ups and downs along the way, including promotions and the FA Trophy win at Wembley.

“I’ve met some amazing people and made friends for life. I hope you can all understand that I’m ready for a new challenge and I wish you all the best for the future.”

Haughton joined the club from Salford City, having also played for Curzon Ashton, Trafford, Runcorn Town and Fleetwood Town in addition to loan spells at Nantwich Town and Chorley.

He was player of the year and players’ player of the year for the 2020/21 season, in addition to being Fylde’s top goalscorer for the previous two campaigns and being named in the National League team of the season last year.

Forest Green boss Robbie Savage said: “Nick is a superb addition to us and has all the qualities to be a top player for this football club.

“Nick has been attracting interest from teams in the EFL but wants to be a part of something special here at FGR and we’re delighted to have him.”