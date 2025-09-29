Home tie will be AFC Fylde's reward for victory in FA Cup replay

AFC Fylde know their opponents in the FA Cup's fourth qualifying round if they win Tuesday's replay Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

AFC Fylde now know their incentive for defeating Darlington in Tuesday night’s FA Cup third qualifying round replay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winner of their tie will host AFC Telford United in the final qualifying round stage, which takes place the weekend after next.

Fylde and Darlington will lock horns again following last Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Mill Farm, where the visitors levelled in stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after that game, Coasters head coach Craig Mahon said: “It’s bitterly disappointing, it’s never nice to draw that late on in the game.

“We’ve got to just accept it. I spoke to the lads, we should have been three or four up before we got to the last 10 or 15.

“If you don’t kill games off, other teams will always have a chance so it’s a tough one to take but we’ve not lost, we’re still in the hat on Monday so when we see what the draw is for the next round, it might give us another added incentive.

“I’ve seen some really good things, especially in the second half, but there were other things to work on in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wouldn’t say we were at our best at all. I think we were far off being our best and we still didn’t lose – and we probably should have won it.

“If we’re able to do that, I’ll take that as a positive, but it’s disappointing to lose (a win) in that manner.

“I thought they pressed us and we panicked – and we shouldn’t be a team who panics when we play because we work at it every day in training.”