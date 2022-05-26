Hogan hotshots: Blackpool and District Youth Football League finals

Highbury staged the traditional Hogan Cup and Plate finals in a packed Saturday programme.

For the under-sevens, eights and nines, the season has been primarily about development matches, the young players enjoyed the competitive action of the knockout games and the showpiece occasion at Fleetwood.

Hogan Plate winners Lytham Junior Vipers U7s

Lytham Juniors were the only club to bring home two trophies from finals day, with the other six shared between different teams.

The under-nines winners will now go on to take part in the B&DYFL's new under-10s competition next season.

The full list of winners is as follows.

Under-7s cup: Foxhall Sporting, plate: Lytham Junior Vipers

The Poulton JFC Trojans and Spartans in the U8 plate final

Under-8s cup: Lytham Junior Maroons, plate: Poulton FC Trojans

Under-9s cup: YMCA Panthers, plate: CN Sports Whites

Under-18s cup: Poulton Town, plate: West Coast Sports.

But the season isn't over for Fleetwood Town, who will be hosting the annual Girls' Festival at their Poolfoot Farm training complex in Thornton next month.

Under-18s finals action from Highbury

More than 700 young players are expected to take part in competitions for all age groups from under-sevens to U15s.

The Festival begins with the youngest players a week on Saturday (June 11), going through to the oldest two weeks later (June 25).

The opening day will feature five-a-side action for the U7s and U8, with the U9s and U10s playing seven-a-side.

Nine-a-side matches follow the next day (June 12) for the U11s and U12s.

It's the turn of the U13s on Saturday 18, also playing nine-a-side, followed by the first 11-a-side matched on Sunday 19, featuring the U14s.

Full-sized teams also on the final day (Saturday 25) for the U15s.