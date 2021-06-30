Highfield Social take Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance title after 60-year wait

A premier division title race which also involved Queens FC and JD Blackpool South went to the wire.

The key result came on the penultimate weekend, when Highfield Social won their top-of-the-table clash with Queens 5-1.

Alliance champions Highfield Social

That meant victory in their final game against Bloomfield Brewhouse would wrap up the title and Highfield Social did just that with a 6-2 win.

The triumph ends any talk of the club being 'nearly men' after several runners-up medals in recent season.

Congratulations from the BFSFA committee to team bosses Michael Swift and Phil Dilworth and to all their players.

AFC Ardwick had to settle for third place after finishing with a 4-2 win over FC Albion.

JD Blackpool South were runners-up in both league and cup.

Layton won the Gledhill Cup at Poolfoot Farm on Sunday, the day all three league winners were crowned in the Alliance.

Mavricks overcame the challenge of playing every Sunday and Wednesday since April by taking the division one title.

Foxhall are five points behind in second place after a 3-2 home win over Little Black Pug, who finish in fourth spot behind Jacinta.

Number 3 ended the season in style with a 7-0 win at Belle Vue.

Teams completing a Sunday Alliance season undefeated are very few and far between but division two champions FC Rangers achieved the feat.

Their campaign ended with a 2-2 draw at third-placed West Coast Sports.

Rangers finished six points clear of runners-up FC Ciao Ciao.

Fleetwood Gym complete the top four despite finishing with a 4-1 home defeat by fifth-placed New Philly.

Marton Athletic Red won their mid-table match at 21st Century Windows and finish just above Clifton Rangers, who defeated Highfield 4-2.