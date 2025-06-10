Heyhouses Endowed Church of England Primary School defended their National League Trust (NLT) Cup Photo: Aidan Wilson

Heyhouses Endowed Church of England Primary School’s girls proved to be Wembley wonders after retaining their National League Trust (NLT) Cup title.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representing AFC Fylde, the team of students from the Clarendon Road North school in Lytham St Annes defeated a squad representing Southend United on June 1.

Victory also meant they have won eight consecutive NLT tournaments; a run dating all the way back to November 2023 as they are the reigning Fylde regional, North West regional, Northern and National champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The year six girls headed down to Wembley in their numbers, with family and friends also making the long journey to the capital.

Heyhouses Endowed Church of England Primary School's young footballers approach Wembley Stadium Photo: Aidan Wilson

Half of the team had won the NLT Cup the year before, meaning they knew exactly what to expect after walking down Olympic Way and getting ready for kick-off.

Heyhouses went close to scoring early on as Robyn hit the bar with a free-kick, while goalkeeper Mia was on form in extending her run of goals conceded to only one in the last two years.

Clara then came off the bench and was able to dictate the play, with Violet taking control in the middle and proving difficult to dispossess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning goal came with four minutes to go as Violet’s throw ended with Lottie scoring a fabulous volley.

Dan Monckton, AFC Fylde Community Foundation’s school services manager, said: “These girls are phenomenal, there’s no other way of describing them.

“Not losing a game of football in two years, only conceding one goal in that time, collecting every trophy and then retaining them all, is simply ridiculous.

“The most impressive part is they are all a lovely bunch of girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve come to get to know them all very well, travelling up and down the country with them, and they’ve always worn the badge with pride and made us equally proud of them whilst they have.

“It will be a shame to see them move on because they have provided us with some unbelievable memories that will last us a lifetime.

“I wish them all the best in their next chapters and hopefully they continue to play football wherever they go.”