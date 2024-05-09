Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The girls of Heyhouses Endowed Church of England Primary in St Annes are Wembley winners.

The under-11s team represented AFC Fylde in the National League Trust Cup final at the national stadium on Sunday, when they defeated the Slough Town side 1-0.

Heyhouses won the right to represent their local National League club by winning a Fylde tournament for school teams at AKS. They then triumphed again in the North-West finals in Oldham and the Northern finals in Chesterfield to earn their Wembley place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFC Fylde’s Wembley wonders from Heyhouses Primary

The showpiece was a curtain-raiser for the National League play-off final, in which Bromley defeated Solihull Moors on penalties.

The girls’ winning goal came from a deflected throw, though Heyhouses were unlucky not to add more as Violet twice hit the woodwork.

Other members of the triumphant team, coached by Tim Fish, are: Allana, Amelia, Amelie, Grace, Lottie and Mia. Several of the girls are also clubmates with CN Sports Wildcats.

Another of the coaches was Dan Monckton, schools services manager for AFC Fylde Community Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan said: “The girls did themselves, all of their families and everyone at AFC Fylde proud.

"The way they conducted themselves on and off the pitch, not just at Wembley but in all the other rounds, was exemplary and a credit to both their parents and Heyhouses.

"For them to win one tournament was fantastic, but to win three and then win the National final at Wembley is something they rightly will remember for the rest of their lives.

"Some professional footballers go all of their career wanting to play at Wembley, let alone win a trophy there, and these girls have already done that at such a young age, it's genuinely what dreams are made of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We see this as a great advert not just for girls’ football but for all the brilliant work the Community Foundation does for our schools in the Fylde Borough."