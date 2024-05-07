B&DYFL match of the week: Lytham Junior Vipers v Blackpool Wren Rovers Reds

The season of development games in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League clubs ended last weekend.
By Andy Moore
Published 7th May 2024, 16:45 BST
That saw Under-9s teams representing Lytham Junior Vipers and Blackpool Wren Rovers Reds serve up an exciting match of the week.

Both teams have adapted well to the demands of seven-a-side this season, with the Vipers enjoying an excellent campaign in the second tier.

The Reds have made great progress too, having competed at the top level earlier in the season.

Lytham Junior Vipers and Blackpool Wren Rovers Reds have adapted well to seven-a-side matches Picture: Karen Tebbutt
Lytham Junior Vipers and Blackpool Wren Rovers Reds have adapted well to seven-a-side matches Picture: Karen Tebbutt
These teams have completed their third season in the development league and are growing together, with a core of players involved from the start.

Vipers manager Jimmy McVeigh told The Gazette: “We have had a really good season and a great winning run in the second phase.

“We have a new goalkeeper this season but the team is otherwise the same and we’ve been together since under-sevens.”

Lytham Junior Vipers and Blackpool Wren Rovers Reds look forward to summer tournaments Picture: Karen Tebbutt
Lytham Junior Vipers and Blackpool Wren Rovers Reds look forward to summer tournaments Picture: Karen Tebbutt

His Reds counterpart, Jonny Reeds, said: “We had a more settled end to the season, and it’s all about gaining experience and building as a team.

“We have 10 players, which is enough for next season, and we’ll look to keep building as a unit.”

It was the final match of the season for both teams, who are looking forward to summer tournaments and to preparing for the 2024/25 season.

Brayden made some good saves for Lytham before scoring as he moved up front.

Lytham Junior Vipers and Blackpool Wren Rovers Reds have progressed well this season Picture: Karen Tebbutt
Lytham Junior Vipers and Blackpool Wren Rovers Reds have progressed well this season Picture: Karen Tebbutt

However, their player of the match was fellow scorer Ella, who was dominant in defence and made some lung-busting runs.

With no substitutes on a warm day, Wrens boss Jonny shared the player of the match accolade among his whole team, with a special mention for goalscorer Byron.

