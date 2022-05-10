Glory for Blackpool Girls in county cup shoot-out

They lifted the Lancashire County Cup after a thrilling final with Bolton Wanderers which went to penalties.

Both sides were excited to play at Lancashire FA's County Ground in Leyland for the first time.

Blackpool FC Girls' Tangerines Under-13s celebrate at the LFA ground in Leyland

Bolton made the brighter start and put the Blackpool's defence under pressure, though goalkeeper Wareing was in fine form.

The determination from Lyons-Walker, Farrell and Jennings in Blackpool’s defence also kept Bolton at bay and helped their team to settle down.

Blackpool started the play some fine football and took the lead when Wilson showed her strength and determination to run clear and score.

However, the Blackpool's defence lost concentration in the final seconds of the first half and Bolton equalised to go into the break all square.

Both teams worked hard to cancel each other out in the second half and Blackpool regained the lead midway through, when McCann's great shot from distance looped over the keeper.

But again Bolton drew level in the closing seconds of the half, making no mistake with a penalty awarded for handball at a corner.

The tie went straight to penalties, and after both sides scored their first four Bolton were first to miss.

A Blackpool penalty to win the match cleared the crossbar, taking the shootout into sudden death.

Both teams scored their next three, taking the score to 7-7 before Wareing pulled off a fine save.

Under-12s player Atkinson stepped up to take the all-important kick for Blackpool and calmly found the top right corner to seal an 8-7 win.

Blackpool won the cup but two fantastic sides provided a great advert for the girls' game.