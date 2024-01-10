Blackpool move ruled out for Sheffield Wednesday midfielder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

George Byers is to remain at Sheffield Wednesday, despite social media reports linking him with a move to Blackpool.

Byers is a name that has been mentioned to the Seasiders consistently over the last 18-months however as was the case back in August 2022, he is remaining at Hillsborough for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to our friends at The Star, Byers is in manager Danny Rohl's plans and at this time there are no plans to consider any approaches for him. Social media reports said that Blackpool along with Championship and League One teams hold an interest, but it is unlikely that he will depart this month.

He is out-of-contract at the end of the season however Byers holds a desire to remain in Yorkshire. The Star adds that Byers wants to remain with Wednesday as they bid to retain their second-tier status. A departure from Wednesday was always unlikely given how much he has played this season. The former Swansea City and Portsmouth midfielder has played 22 times in the Championship with one goal and one assist.

Read More Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley provides latest injury update ahead of the upcoming games against Burton Albion and Exeter City

Byers could soon face competition for his place in the side though. Wednesday are interested in signing Connor Coventry from West Ham, whilst there are talks about potentially ending Jeff Hendrick's stay. The Republic of Ireland midfielder is on loan until the end of the season and could consider terminating the loan to make for more space in the squad as Rohl looks to put his stamp down on things.