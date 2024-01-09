Blackpool will be without a number of players for their midweek EFL Trophy tie against Burton Albion.

Jake Beesley (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

The Seasiders have been without Shayne Lavery and Kylian Kouassi since November, but other players have also been added to their injury list in the last few weeks.

Jake Beesley is among those who will be on the sidelines being forced off in the defeat to Port Vale during the Christmas period.

"He’ll be out for a few weeks,” Blackpool boss Neil Critchley explained.

"He’s got severe bone bruising, so he’ll have to be off his feet for a while. I really feel for him because had injuries last year and was in good form. I know he’s desperate to do well. He loves playing and being on the pitch scoring goals.

"It was desperately disappointing to see him come off the pitch at Port Vale. I understand the frustrations he’s had, but it could’ve been worse, it could’ve been broken.

"Shayne (Lavery) has been training so we’re hopeful he might be involved against Burton, but it might come too soon. It’s a decision we need to make.

"Kylian (Kouassi) is a little bit behind but he’s started to do some part of training.”

The Seasiders have also been without Matthew Pennington in the last few weeks, after the defender was involved in a clash of heads in the Boxing Day defeat away to the Brewers.