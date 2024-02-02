Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neil Critchley admits Blackpool aren’t thinking right now about signing George Byers on a permanent deal and are only focused on the here and now.

Byers was a Deadline Day signing for the Seasiders, arriving on a season-long loan from Sheffield Wednesday. The 27-year-old had been linked with a move to Bloomfield Road earlier in the window and under previous managers, and has now made the move to Lancashire.

He makes the move to Blackpool with six months remaining on his contract at Hillsborough. His loan from now until the end of the season could go a long way towards deciding his long-term future.

Should he establish himself at Blackpool he could sign a permanent deal, whilst his parent club may extend his stay depending on what division the Owls are in. Byers could be in line to make his debut against Stevenage at the weekend, and right now the thoughts is what he can do now, rather than thinking five months down the line.

Asked if Byers was perhaps playing for his future, Critcley responded: “George obviously wants to come and contribute, play games for us and put himself in a good position for the summer. Like you say he is out of contract, I’m not sure what his plans are or his thoughts are or what his parent club are thinking.

“We’re just focusing on hopefully what George can contribute to us now and the end of the season."

Byers arrives at Blackpool with League One pedigree under his belt. He was part of the Wednesday side that won the play-offs under Darren Moore last season. In the third tier of English football, he has played 60 times with 12 goals and six assists. His loan at Pompey wasn't as successful as he would have liked but having played 79 times in the Championship, he brings a different dimension to something that the manager thinks was missing.

Asked what he'll bring to the club, Critchley said: "I bring players to the club that are going to help us immediately between now and the end of the window or will help us for the long-term future of the football club. George will definitely be someone that helps us right now.