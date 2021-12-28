Garstang 2 AFC Blackpool 2: AFC let lead slip twice in derby thriller

Josh Winder and Jacob Gregory twice gave the visitors the lead in the second half but Martin Baird's side were pegged back in their final match of 2021.

Garstang had the first opportunity in Monday's First Division North encounter but fired way over before Winder’s effort flew just wide.

Jacob Gregory scored AFC Blackpool's second at Garstang

AFC keeper Marcus Jennings came out to win a one-on-one with a great challenge outside of the area.

The visitors were forced into an early substitution when Brendan O’Brien's ankle injury saw him replaced by Joe Robinson on 23 minutes.

This meant Adam Sumner moving to centre-back, while Robinson joined Curtis Thompson in the centre of midfield.

Both sides had chances before the first half ended goalless.

Jennings made two saves, one of which saw him tip a goal-bound header over the bar, while at the other end Gregory dragged a left-footed effort just wide.

Both teams were clearly intent on taking the lead after break and it was AFC who did so.

The ball was played into the centre of the penalty area to Ben Duffield, who turned and found Winder. He was perfectly positioned to shoot into the top right corner for his second goal in successive games.

AFC pushed for another but shots from Gregory and John-Jo Morris couldn’t find the back of the net. And this proved costly as Garstang equalised on 79 minutes.

Joe Noblet fired in a shot from the edge of the area which Jennings could only help into the top corner.

AFC regained the lead when Sumner played a corner short to Gregory, who cut inside, wrong-footed two defenders and unleashed an unstoppable curling shot into the top left corner.

But Garstang would have the final word in this fantastic match through Andrew Murphy in the 89th minute.

The winger controlled a diagonal ball well and his cross caught Jennings off-guard, finding the far corner of the net.

The point means AFC enter the New Year in fifth place, though now within three points of Pilkington in fourth.

Their next fixture is at home to Atherton LR on January 8.

AFC: Jennings, Radcliffe, Higham, O'Brien, McLean, Summer, Thompson, Gregory, Morris, Winder, Duffield; Subs: Hall, Robinson, Pickering.