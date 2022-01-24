Fylde Women score 11 in Lancashire Cup goal-feast

The visitors perhaps got off lightly in the end as Fylde reached double figures with 34 minutes still remaining.

This last-eight tie was switched to Kellamergh Park due to building work at Penwortham’s ground and the Coasters certainly made themselves at home as Beth Donoghue and Amy Hughes both hit hat-tricks, the former scoring hers in the first 27 minutes.

Action from Sunday's Lancashire Cup clash Picture: FYLDE WOMEN

It was Donoghue who gave Fylde a second-minute lead, then struck the bar shortly afterwards.

Hughes made it two on seven minutes and two minutes later Donoghue notched her second from the penalty spot.

It was already a busy afternoon for Penwortham keeper Abbie Rees-Sharples, who saved well from Hughes and Eve Whitaker.

However, she could not prevent Hughes adding her second on 25 minutes and Donoghue completing her hat-trick soon afterwards.

An own goal from Jess Holbrook’s corner made it six inside half an hour.

Jodie Mortimer struck on 38 minutes and it remained 7-0 at half-time.

Hughes registered the day’s second hat-trick three minutes in the the second half and Kaya Pottinger made it nine four minute later.

Whitaker fired over before Pottinger’s second took Fylde into double figures on 56 minutes.

Fylde rang the changes and the chances kept coming as Alex Walker, Hannah Fryer and Hughes all went close.

But mercifully for Penwortham there would be only one further goal, Emily Hollinshead rounding off the scoring on 75 minutes.