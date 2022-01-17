Fylde Women 6 Middlesbrough 1: Fylde go top of table in style

It was an unforgettable 100th Fylde appearance for Jenna Carroll, not least because she was pressed into service as an emergency goalkeeper following injury to Ellie Etheridge.

Such a one-sided final scoreline at Kellamergh Park had looked unlikely earlier in the afternoon, with the scores level for most of the first half and the hosts only regaining the lead in stoppage time.

Fylde warm up at Kellamergh Park ahead of Sunday's kick-off Picture: FYLDE WOMEN

Boro keeper Kayley Dunn was tested as early as the third minute, saving Redgrave's shot well following a Jess Holbrook corner.

Dunn could not prevent Fylde from taking a fifth-minute lead, though, as Holbrook fired home Emily Hollinshead's cross from the right.

The visitors were level in the 11th minute, when Jess Foster dispossessed keeper Etheridge and poked a shot home.

Etheridge recovered to make an important save from Imogen Longcake moments later.

Hollinshead and McCoy both shot wide for Fylde before Etheridge was called into action again to save from Longcake after half an hour.

Boro had a goal disallowed shortly before the interval as Brooke Newton's free-kick was ruled out for a foul on Etheridge.

Fylde regained the lead in the second minute of stoppage time, when McCoy shot home from Sasha Rowe's cross from the right.

Etheridge had taken a knock moments before the break and was unable to continue after half-time.

Even so, Fylde stretched their lead on the hour, when Redgrave's shot was turned away for a corner, which was taken by Holbrook and headed home by McCoy.

Hollinshead had a goal disallowed 10 minutes later but Redgrave made it 4-1 on 72 minutes.

Substitute Alex Taylor saw a shot saved before Redgrave netted her second in six minutes from Rowe's cross.

Carroll made a good save in the 87th minute to end her stint in goal unbeaten, while at the other end Fylde pressed for a sixth.

Three times McCoy went close to a hat-trick goal, while Amy Hughes, Redgrave and Rowe all had chances before substitute Melanie Bartley rounded off the scoring in the fifth of seven minutes of stoppage time.

A win by three goals would have been enough to see Fylde overhaul Derby County at the top of goal difference but they completed their task in style.

Fylde: Etheridge (Taylor 46), Forster (Bartley 88), Fuller, Carroll, Holbrook, Donoghue (Hughes 79), Hollinshead (Mortimer 88), Redgrave, Rowe, Fryer, McCoy; Sub not used: Young.