Fylde Women 2 Loughborough Lightning 0: Faye McCoy's penalty double keeps up pressure at top of table

A spot-kick in each half by McCoy saw second-placed Fylde cut Derby County's lead in the National FA Northern Premier Division to three points.

Back in league action after five weeks, Fylde threatened as early as the fourth minute, when Laura Merrin's free-kick was tipped away by Loughborough Lightning keeper Kiya Webb.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fylde team huddle ahead of their first fixture of 2022 Picture: FYLDE WOMEN

Fylde had an early warning themselves as Ella Powell struck a post for second-bottom Lightning but the hosts took the lead on 12 minutes with the first of McCoy's penalties, struck firmly into the right corner.

Beth Donoghue went through one-on-one on 28 minutes but Webb denied her.

The keeper impressed again in first-half stoppage-time, saving well following Donoghue's free-kick to keep Fylde's advantage to a single goal at the break.

Fylde keeper Ellie Etheridge was called into action early in the second half but her side doubled their lead with a second McCoy penalty on 52 minutes.

Etheridge made two more saves, either side of Sasha Rowe striking a free-kick wide for Fylde.

Fylde went in search of a late third as Jodie Mortimer shot just over, then Amy Hughes' shot was kept out by the impressive Webb.

Next Sunday Fylde visit mid-table West Bromwich Albion, who also began the year on a winning note against Stoke.

Fylde: Etheridge, Taylor (Fuller 73), Forster, Carroll, Donoghue (Hughes 73), Hollinshead, Merrin (Rowe 14), Redgrave (Holbrook 67), Fryer, Mortimer, McCoy; Sub not used: Young