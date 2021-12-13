Norton and Stockton 2 AFC Fylde 3: McCoy hat-trick seals cup quarter-final spot

McCoy’s second penalty of the game in stoppage-time forced an additional half-hour on Teesside, where the striker’s third ensured Fylde ended 2021 on a winning note.

Fylde had the first chances of note, when McCoy drove a free-kick wide and then saw an effort well saved by Laura Ellison.

The teams warm up at Norton

Fylde keeper Jenna Carroll was then called into action at the other end, making a fingertip save.

Soon after wards, Fylde’s Jodie Redrave required treatment and she was replaced by Kaya Pottinger before half-time.

The substitute quickly shot over the bar but Fylde went ahead just before the interval.

Amy Hughes won a penalty two minutes into stoppage time and McCoy fired the spot-kick into the bottom left corner.

Pottinger’s left-foot effort from the edge of the box rebounded off the crossbar six minutes into the second half, then Hughes and Emily Hollinshead fired over soon afterwards.

The game was turned on its head as the hosts scored twice in five minutes around the hour.

They equalised on 58 minutes, then took the lead with a quick counter-attack from a Fylde free-kick, Bianca Owens scoring both goals.

It was beginning to look like it wasn’t Fylde’s day as Pottinger’s shot was cleared off the line from Jodie Mortimer’s cross, then McCoy’s volley was saved.

Norton keeper Ellison continued to deny Fylde as the clock ticked down, saving Laura Merrin’s curling shot and Hollinshead’s low drive.

Fylde’s lifeline was provided by a second penalty on 89 minutes, when McCoy was brought down from Merrin’s cross. McCoy dusted herself down and again made no mistake from the spot.

That meant extra-time, in which Fylde needed only four minutes to take the lead, McCoy completing her treble with a deflected free-kick.

McCoy went close to a fourth only to see one effort saved and a header flash just wide from Merrin’s cross.

Substitutes Ellier Whitaker and Pottinger also went close as Fylde ended the year on a high note.

They stand second in the Women’s FA National Northern Premier and return to league action at home to Loughborough Lightning on January 9.