Fylde Women held by Brighouse and West Lancs League round-up
Fylde started their FA Women's National League Northern Premier season with a goalless home draw against Brighouse Town.
There were full debuts for Ellie Cook and Katie Smith, while fellow summer signing Kelsey Pearson came off the bench at Kellamergh Park.
Fylde did the double over Brighouse last season en route to a third-placed finish but found the Yorkshire side tougher on Sunday.
Most Popular
-
1
Our best fan pictures from Blackpool's exhilarating Lancashire derby against Burnley
-
2
Lincoln City could cash in on rumoured Blackpool, Peterborough United and Sunderland target
-
3
Blackpool transfer news: Nottingham Forest ‘want’ £2.5m Blackpool winger, Huddersfield Town ‘not pursuing’ deal for ex-Celtic star
-
4
How close is Kevin Stewart to returning from injury for Blackpool?
-
5
To sell or to keep? The factors Blackpool must weigh up with Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Fulham target Josh Bowler
Fylde had plenty of first-half possession without creating clear-cut chances, while at the other end two Morgan Hunter saves kept the game goalless. Fylde introduced Faye McCoy for the second period and the striker soon tested the keeper.
Sasha Rowe fired inches wide as Fylde pushed for a winner and McCoy steered a header narrowly off-target.
Fylde: Hunter, Fryer, Carroll, Cook, Merrin, Forster, Rowe (Hollinshead 85), Holbrook (Pearson 74), Redgrave, Smith, Hughes (McCoy 46).
Nick Hepple scored a second-half hat-trick as Poulton continued their unbeaten start to the West Lancashire League season with a 4-1 win at Coppull United.
Josh Few had given Poulton a half-time lead as the premier division leaders made it four wins out of five.
Jordan Beavers' strike sealed Thornton Cleveleys’ home win over CMB, though Blackpool Wren Rovers lost by the only goal to Turton.
Defeats too for Lytham Town, 2-0 at home to second-placed Burscough Richmond, and for Wyre Villa, who were thumped 5-0 at Slyne with Hest. Poulton host Lytham Town tonight, while Wrens welcome Wyre and Thornton visit Hurst Green (all 6.45pm).