Fylde Women held by Brighouse and West Lancs League round-up

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were full debuts for Ellie Cook and Katie Smith, while fellow summer signing Kelsey Pearson came off the bench at Kellamergh Park.

Fylde did the double over Brighouse last season en route to a third-placed finish but found the Yorkshire side tougher on Sunday.

Action from Fylde Women's first game of the season, a goalless draw against Brighouse Town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fylde had plenty of first-half possession without creating clear-cut chances, while at the other end two Morgan Hunter saves kept the game goalless. Fylde introduced Faye McCoy for the second period and the striker soon tested the keeper.

Sasha Rowe fired inches wide as Fylde pushed for a winner and McCoy steered a header narrowly off-target.

Fylde: Hunter, Fryer, Carroll, Cook, Merrin, Forster, Rowe (Hollinshead 85), Holbrook (Pearson 74), Redgrave, Smith, Hughes (McCoy 46).

Nick Hepple scored a second-half hat-trick as Poulton continued their unbeaten start to the West Lancashire League season with a 4-1 win at Coppull United.

Josh Few had given Poulton a half-time lead as the premier division leaders made it four wins out of five.

Jordan Beavers' strike sealed Thornton Cleveleys’ home win over CMB, though Blackpool Wren Rovers lost by the only goal to Turton.