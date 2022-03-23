Fylde Women beaten by Burnley in Lancashire Challenge Cup final

Fylde have taken four points off their Lancashire rivals in the FA Women's National Northern Premier League this season but the Clarets continue to have the edge in the cups, having also knocked Fylde out of the Women's FA Cup this season and last.

Hannah Forster had an early effort but Fylde were behind in only the fourth minute, when Evie Priestley planted a shot into the bottom corner.

Fylde Women show their team spirit at the end of the county cup final despite defeat by Burnley

The Clarets doubled their lead on 17 minutes, when Millie Ravening fired into the top corner.

It was game on again two minutes later, when Amy Hughes pulled one back.

Lauren Merrin fired over on 25 minutes, then sent over a free-kick which Alex Taylor headed wide.

Faye McCoy and Emily Hollinshead both had efforts saved by Burnley keeper Lauren Bracewell as it remained 2-1 at half-time.

Another Hughes effort was saved early in the second half but Burnley scored their third on 56 minutes, when Ellie Etheridge saved from Priestley only to be beaten by Courtney Willis on the rebound.

Fylde's Jess Holbrook had an effort saved but Burnley made it four on 65 minutes, when Priestley scored her second in off the woodwork from a free-kick.

Fylde continued to fight until the end as Hollinshead, substitute Mel Bartley and McCoy all saw shots saved by Bracewell.

The Coasters resume their league campaign away to bottom club Hull City on Sunday afternoon.

Fylde: Etheridge, Taylor, Forster, Carroll, Holbrook, Hollinshead, Merrin, Redgrave (Pottinger 87), Rowe (Bartley 72), Hughes (Fuller 64), McCoy; Subs not used: Whitaker, Young.

Burnley: Bracewell, Wilson, Brown, Cooper, Molinari, Worthington, Ravening, Willis (O Greenhalgh 90), Hamer (Kelsh 76), Priestley, S Greenhalgh (Thomas 83); Subs not used: Farrell, Fleck.